UFC Vegas 49 preview show: Can Bobby Green shock the world?

Bobby Green has little to lose, but a whole lot to gain when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 49 event. Can the longtime veteran pull off the massive upset and turn the UFC lightweight division upside down?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss that question, along with why Makhachev isn’t getting a lot of shine in his own right for taking this fight on short notice after Beneil Dariush was forced to withdraw due to an injury, the potential championship implications in the matchup, other intriguing bouts on the card, the potential of Arman Tsarukyan ahead of his anticipated lightweight showdown with Joel Alvarez on the main card, the card placement of Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.