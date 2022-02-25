UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results: Rong Zhu over by 4 pounds for second straight miss

The UFC Vegas 49 official weigh-ins went off without a hitch, with one major exception.

Preliminary lightweight fighter Rong Zhu came in four pounds over the 155-pound limit (plus one-pound non-title allowance) for his fight with Ignacio Bahamondes. It is the second straight fight for Rong in which he has missed weight.

Rong was two pounds over the lightweight limit for a fight with Brandon Jenkins at UFC Vegas 37 in September. The 20-year-old forfeited 20 percent of his purse as penalty before going on to defeat Jenkins by third-round TKO.

Rong’s fight with Bahamondes will proceed at a catchweight with Rong forfeiting 40 percent of his purse as penalty, per the UFC.

There was no problem at the scales for Saturday’s headliners, with Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green both successfully hitting the 160-pound catchweight limit. Makhachev — currently tied for the No. 4 spot at lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — was originally scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, but Dariush was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury and Green stepped in on 10 days’ notice. The bout was changed to a catchweight to accommodate the opponent change.

Makhachev weighed in at 160 pounds on Friday, while Green weighed in at 158 pounds. This is Green’s second fight in two weeks. He is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

See the UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (160) vs. Bobby Green (158) — 160-pound catchweight bout

Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125)

Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Rong Zhu (160)* vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5)

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Ramona Pascual (146)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

Alejandro Perez (144.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (144)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

Victor Altamirano (123) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

*Rong missed weight by four pounds for his lightweight bout with Ignacio Bahamondes. The bout will proceed at a catchweight with Rong forfeiting 40 percent of his purse as penalty