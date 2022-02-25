Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov targeted for June 4 UFC event

A matchup between up and coming flyweights has been added to the UFC’s June slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Jeff Molina and Zhalgas Zhumagulov is being targeted for an event on June 4 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Iridium Sports Agency was first to reveal the booking on social media.

Molina enters his third octagon appearance with nine consecutive victories — which includes a contract earning win on Dana White’s Contender Series and a 2-0 start to his UFC run. “El Jefe” was one-half of the Fight of the Night at UFC 261 this past April when he earned a unanimous decision against Qileng Aori. The 24-year-old followed that up with a second-round finish of Daniel da Silva at October’s UFC Vegas 41 event.

Zhumagulov will look to turn things around after a 1-3 start in his first four octagon appearances. In his most recent bout, the 33-year-old was finished via first-round TKO by Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 44 in December. Prior to that, Zhumagulov submitted Jerome Rivera in the first round with a standing guillotine at UFC 264 this past July.