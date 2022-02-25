ONE: Full Circle results, videos: Reinier de Ridder retains double champ status on knockout-filled card

Reinier de Ridder remains a double king in ONE Championship after defending his middleweight throne in dominant fashion against welterweight titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov at Friday’s ONE: Full Circle in Singapore.

De Ridder wasted no time on the feet, taking Abbasov down in seconds and immediately getting to side control, but Abbasov did his best to survive. He continued to pressure Abbasov with his grappling in the second round, getting to the mount and locking an arm-triangle choke but time ran out before the tap.

The two-division champion secured a takedown seconds into the third stanza, quickly getting the mount and once again locking the arm-triangle choke. This time, Abbasov had no option but to give up.

Reinier de Ridder SUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crown Who's NEXT?!#ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/jueMo6DGrN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 25, 2022

Now 15-0 in MMA, De Ridder said in his post-fight interview he wants to face “and choke out” jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao — who just signed with ONE Championship — and also move up to heavyweight for another belt, vowing to beat champion Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoliy Malykhin.

“I beat the welterweight champ, I beat the middleweight champ, I beat the light heavyweight champ. What’s next?” De Ridder said. “Heavyweight, guys. Come on. Let me fight Malykhin, let me fight Bhullar on the same night. I’ll finish these guys on the same night. Let’s go.”

The second-to-last MMA fight of the night had Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash colliding for a third time inside the ONE cage after a 1-1 run in 2017. This time, Bigdash’s wrestling proved to be too much for the former two-division champion.

Bigdash, an ex-champ in ONE, controlled the action with takedowns throughout three rounds, taking the back multiple times and getting to the mount, but coming up short on his submission attempts. In the end, the Russian talent won via unanimous decision to score his third straight victory and call for a shot at de Ridder.

“De Ridder, you’re next,” Bigdash said after the victory. “I’m breaking your face. I’m breaking your nose. Boom. You’re next.”

The early portion of the show saw devastating finishes for Fabricio Andrade, Zebaztian Kadestam and Drex Zamboanga in MMA bouts, all of whom walked through their opposition inside one round.

Andrade moved one step closer to the bantamweight belt with a 97-second victory over Jeremy Pacatiw, stopping him with a brutal knee to the body. Kadestam, who missed weight for his clash with Valmir da Silva, dropped him with a combo in under 90 seconds. Zamboanga went even faster, knocking Rahul Raju unconscious with an uppercut in just 65 seconds.

Watch the finishes below.

Drex Zamboanga puts Rahul Raju to SLEEP with a nasty uppercut in the opening bout of ONE: FULL CIRCLE! #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



Watch Now https://t.co/WDUDJAfpwm | Watch in on https://t.co/3F0ImkBT4c / https://t.co/ulhTwyrSYE pic.twitter.com/nCmPeRLBax — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 25, 2022

Check the complete ONE Full Circle results below.

Reinier de Ridder def. Kiamrian Abbasov via submission (arm-triangle choke) Round 2, 0:57

Vitaly Bigdash def. Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision

Fabricio Andrade def. Jeremy Pacatiw via KO - Round 1, 1:37

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Valmir da Silva via KO - Round 1, 1:26

Daniyal Zainalov def. Yuri Simoes via split decision

Drex Zamboanga def. Rahul Raju via KO - Round 1, 1:05

Kickboxing

Roman Kryklia def. Murat Aygun via KO - Round 1, 2:32

Tayfun Ozcan def. Enriko Kehl via unanimous decision

Guto Inocente def. Bruno Susano via TKO - Round 2, 2:22

Daniel Puertas def. Jiduo Yibu via split decision

Muay Thai

Vladimir Kuzmin def. Chris Shaw via unanimous decision

Smilla Sundell def. Diandra Martin via TKO - Round 3, 1:35