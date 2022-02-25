Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata set for UFC Vegas 52

Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata are primed for a featherweight striking duel.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Jourdain (12-4-1) and Vannata (12-5-2) will clash at UFC Vegas 52 on April 23. The bout was first reported by Cageside Press.

Both fighters are looking to get winning streaks going with victories in their most recent outings. Jourdain won a unanimous decision over Andre Ewell in December, and was to step in on short notice to fight Ilia Topuria last month, but the bout was canceled due to issues with Topuria’s weight cut. The Canadian fighter has yet to put together consecutive wins inside the octagon.

The same is true for Vannata, who took a split nod over Mike Grundy in May. That was Vannata’s featherweight debut after competing at lightweight in his first 10 UFC appearances. Vannata has been the recipient of four Fight of the Night awards.

UFC Vegas 52 will be headlined by a fight between strawweight contenders Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade.