Watch the Bellator 275 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov
Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly
Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay
In the main event, Gegard Mousasi will defend his Bellator middleweight title against Austin Vanderford. The main card will start on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET.
Loading comments...