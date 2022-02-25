 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bellator 275 live stream online

Watch the Bellator 275 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay

In the main event, Gegard Mousasi will defend his Bellator middleweight title against Austin Vanderford. The main card will start on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET.

