Bellator 275 Results: Mousasi vs. Vanderford

MMA Fighting has Bellator 275 results for the Mousasi vs. Vanderford event on Friday night from the 3Arena in Dublin.

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will square off with Austin Vanderford in a five-round title fight. Mousasi, the No. 3 ranked middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, has won three straight and attempts his second title defense. The unranked Vanderford is undefeated after 11 pro MMA fights.

Check out the Bellator 275 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Preliminary Card (Showtime at 1 p.m. ET)

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay