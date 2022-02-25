Bellator 275 Results: Mousasi vs. Vanderford

MMA Fighting has Bellator 275 results for the Mousasi vs. Vanderford event on Friday night from the 3Arena in Dublin.
In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will square off with Austin Vanderford in a five-round title fight. Mousasi, the No. 3 ranked middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, has won three straight and attempts his second title defense. The unranked Vanderford is undefeated after 11 pro MMA fights.
Check out the Bellator 275 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)
Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford
Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt
Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez
Preliminary Card (Showtime at 1 p.m. ET)
Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov
Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly
Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay
Loading comments...