Bellator, PFL vet Jordan Young’s death ruled accidental overdose, fentanyl involved

Bellator and PFL vet Jordan Young’s death has been ruled accidental by the Broward County (Fla.) Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office determined Young’s case of death was acute fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication after a toxicology report revealed the presence of the drugs in his system; alprazolam is commonly known as the anti-anxiety medicine Xanax. The fighter also tested positive for marijuana, and responding police found marijuana paraphernalia in his Coral Springs, Fla., apartment.

According to an investigation report released with the medical examiner’s findings, Young was found unresponsive the morning of Dec. 18 by a friend. The friend told police he had left the apartment at midnight after drinking with Young for “a few hours.” The friend said he called 911 and tried performing life-saving measures. First responders declared Young dead at 11:13 a.m. Young was 27.

No medications were found on the scene, per the report, and there were no suspicions of foul play or suicide. The friend told police Young was known to abuse “street Xanax” and oxycodone and had admitted using both “all night.” The friend said Young had recently injured his ACL and was complaining of pain; he said he didn’t witness Young use any drugs when they last met.

Young’s death was first announced by his boxing coach, Derek Thomas. A native of Urbandale, Iowa, he trained at American Top Team and was under contract with PFL, where he earned a 1-1 record in the promotion; his overall record was 12-2.

Thomas wrote on Instagram that Young “seemed to be overcoming obstacles” and “talked about how excited he was for 2022, and that as soon as he took care of some injury he wanted to schedule getting right back to work with me.”

“When he spoke to me I had such a good feeling for him, he was on such an upswing and positive vibe after an injury plagued career,” Thomas continued. “I was really looking forward to seeing him have continued success after his last big win.”

Tributes from teammates and his promoters poured in after news of Young’s passing.