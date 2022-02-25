UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 49 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 49 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. E.T., and MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight bout.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez