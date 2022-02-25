UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 49 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.
The UFC Vegas 49 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. E.T., and MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight bout.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez
Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
