 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

At the UFC Vegas 49 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 49 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. E.T., and MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight bout.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...