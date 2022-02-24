Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell added to UFC 274

Flyweight UFC vets Matt Schnell and Brandon Royval will face off at UFC 274.

Royval’s management firm, Iridium Sports, announced the booking on Thursday, and a person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the news to MMA Fighting.

UFC 274 takes place May 7 at a location to be announced and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Schnell takes the booking less than a month after losing his fourth scheduled date with one-time title challenger Alex Perez; medical issues forced Schnell to be removed from the card. The flyweight vet most recently appeared at UFC 262 and lost a decision to Rogerio Bontorin, leaving his record at 5-4 in the promotion.

Royval most recently appeared at UFC Vegas 46 and outpointed Bontorin by split decision to return to the win column after a pair of losses including one to current champ Brandon Moreno.

UFC 274 is expected to be headlined by a pair of title fights: light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira defends against Jiri Prochazka while lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira defends against Justin Gaethje.