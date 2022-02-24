Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia on tap for UFC 274

A bantamweight matchup will take place at the UFC’s May pay-per-view event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Journey Newson will face octagon newcomer Fernie Garcia at UFC 274. The event takes place May 7 at a location yet to be announced. ESPN Deportes first reported the booking.

Newson looks for his first official UFC victory after his 38-second KO win over Domingo Pilarte at UFC 247 was overturned to a no-contest due to a positive marijuana test. The 32-year-old began his promotional run with a unanimous decision loss to Ricardo Ramos at UFC on ESPN 3 and returns to the octagon for the first time since a first-round TKO loss to Randy Costa in September 2020.

Garcia makes his first UFC walk after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this past October with a first-round TKO win over Joshua Weems. The Fortis MMA standout has won his last five bouts including four victories for LFA.

UFC 274 features a lightweight title fight between champ Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, as well as a light heavyweight championship bout between titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jiri Procházka.