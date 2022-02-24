Video: Michael Bisping releases trailer for documentary featuring Joe Rogan, Georges St-Pierre, Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping’s one-of-a-kind tale will soon be available to watch worldwide.

The trailer for The Michael Bisping Story was released Thursday, a full-length documentary about the UFC legend’s rise from U.K. star to middleweight champion.

Watch the trailer above.

The film, directed by Michael Hamilton, will be digitally released in the U.K. and internationally on March 21, with a U.S. release scheduled for March 22, and an Australian release scheduled for March 24.

In the trailer, a number of notable names are featured to recount Bisping’s unlikely story, including UFC President Dana White, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, former UFC champions Georges St-Pierre and Rashad Evans, and celebrities Vin Diesel and Mickey Rourke. Bisping rival Luke Rockhold is also featured, but it is unclear if he is interviewed in the documentary.

According to the film’s official website, Bruce Buffer, Tito Ortiz, and Michael Jai White were also involved in the project.

Bisping currently works as member of the UFC broadcast team, both as an analyst and color commentator. He retired from competition in 2017, ending a career that included 20 UFC victories, a championship win, and one successful title defense.