MMA Fighting has Bellator 275 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Watch the ceremonial weigh-in video above, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

The ceremonial weigh-ins took place at 7 a.m. ET.

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and challenger Austin Vanderford could not weigh more than 185 pounds, the maximum weight allowed for their middleweight title fight.

Mousasi (48-7-2) is currently in his second reign as Bellator champion. He seeks his second straight and third non-consecutive defense of the middleweight title. In his most recent outing in August, Mousasi defeated John Salter by third-round TKO to record his third straight win and his 11th in his past 12 fights.

Vanderford (11-0) is unbeaten as a pro thus far, including a 5-0 mark in the Bellator cage. He won a unanimous decision over Fabian Edwards at Bellator 259 to earn his title shot.

Get Bellator 275 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi (184.6) vs. Austin Vanderford (183.7)

Sinead Kavanagh (145.6) vs. Leah McCourt (145.8)

Ciaran Clarke (144.8) vs. Abou Tounkara (145.8)

Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Jose Sanchez (145.4)

Brian Moore (135.4) vs. Jornel Lugo (135.2)

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting at 1 p.m. ET)

Vladimir Tokov (155.4) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (154.6)

Gokhan Saricam (247.6) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (264)

Nathan Kelly (145.4) vs. Scott Pedersen (144.8)

Lee Hammond (145.6) vs. Jamie Hay (146.8)*

Brett Johns (135.6) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (134.8)

Charlie Leary (155.2) vs. Davy Gallon (155.2)

Danni McCormack (115.2) vs. Stephanie Ielo Page (114.9)

Darragh Kelly (155) vs. Junior Morgan (156)

*missed weight