With Mandy Bohm out, Miranda Maverick steps in to face Sabina Mazo at UFC Vegas 50

Sabina Mazo has a new opponent for the UFC’s March 12 event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Mazo will now face Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 50, which takes place at the UFC APEX. Maverick — who replaces Mandy Böhm — first confirmed the booking on her Instagram page. The reason for Böhm’s withdrawal is unknown at this time.

After picking up victories in her first two octagon appearances over Liana Jojua and Gillian Robertson, Maverick has dropped consecutive decisions to Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield. The 24-year-old won the Invicta FC Phoenix Series 2 one-night tournament in September 2019, then defeated Pearl Gonzalez at Invicta FC 39 six months later before signing with the UFC.

Mazo also looks to snap a two-fight skid after dropping a unanimous decision to Alexis Davis at UFC Vegas 20, along with a submission loss to Mariya Agapova in her most recent appearance at UFC Vegas 39 this past October.

UFC Vegas 50 will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Thiago Santos.