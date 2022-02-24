We Got Next: Gegard Mousasi and Terrance McKinney

How would Gegard Mousasi fare if he shared the cage with current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, or former champ Robert Whittaker? In Mousasi’s eyes, he thinks he would do just fine.

The reigning, defending Bellator middleweight champion (4:57) joins this week’s edition of We Got Next to give his thoughts on Adesanya’s unanimous decision victory over Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 earlier this month, talk his upcoming title defense against Austin Vanderford this Friday in the main event of Bellator 275 in Dublin, if the plan is still have him face the winner of the light heavyweight grand prix between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson should he defeat Vanderford, who he believes will leave the grand prix with the title, and KSW double-champ Roberto Soldic’s potential in the sport.

Finally, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (19:31) joins the program to preview his fight with Fares Ziam this Saturday at UFC Vegas 49, discusses having their first scheduled meeting scratched the day of the event due to one of McKinney’s corners testing positive for COVID-19, sharing the fight week with his former high school wrestling coach Michael Chiesa, his public support of Joe Rogan — including writing an op-ed piece for Newsweek — his thoughts on Rogan not being on the broadcast for UFC 271, and more.

