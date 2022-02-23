Hannah Goldy vs. Jinh Yu Frey scrapped from UFC Vegas 49

UFC Vegas 49 has lost a fight with the strawweight bout between Hannah Goldy and Jinh Yu Frey being removed from the event just days before the card was scheduled to take place.

UFC officials announced on Wednesday that illness forced Goldy off the card, and the promotion will not seek a replacement opponent to face Frey on short notice.

Goldy was looking to build on her first win in the UFC after earning a submission victory over Emily Whitmire this past September, which stopped a two-fight skid in the octagon. She initially landed on the UFC radar following a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019.

As for Frey, she’s coming off back-to-back wins in the UFC including a victory over Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision in July 2021. Frey has posted a 2-2 record overall in the UFC after signing with the promotion following a run in Invicta FC.

At this time, there’s no word if the UFC will attempt to rebook the fight between Goldy and Frey for a later date.

UFC Vegas 49 will move forward with 11 total bouts including the main event as Islam Makhachev takes on Bobby Green in a 160-pound catchweight fight.