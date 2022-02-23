Adam Piccolotti suspended after sharing video that shows him vomiting during Bellator 274 weight cut

Adam Piccolotti’s pre-fight weight cutting practices might end up overshadowing his fight night success.

MMA Fighting spoke to Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation director Mike Mazzulli concerning Piccolotti facing a suspension after the Bellator 274 winner shared a video (since deleted) of himself vomiting during his weight cut for this past Saturday’s event in Uncasville, Conn. News of Piccolotti’s infraction was first reported by MMA Junkie.

In the video (re-uploaded by @MMAMadnesss), Piccolotti is seen being helped into a portable sauna by his team. The video then skips ahead to Piccolotti vomiting out a yellow fluid onto a towel and then visibly struggling before stripping down to his underwear re-entering the portable sauna.

Mazzulli said that he has not had a chance to speak with Piccolotti, but it has been ruled by the commission that Piccolotti will be suspended for six months and fined $2,500. Piccolotti’s cornermen have also had their corner licenses suspended. Piccolotti’s unanimous decision win over Georgi Karakhanyan will stand.

“Something needs to be done to deter extreme weight cutting,” Mazzulli said. “After looking at that video, I was appalled that a fighter would go that extent to lose weight.”

“It’s a sad commentary that a fighter would go to that extent to lose that kind of weight and feel that it’s a badge of honor to do it,” he added. “I thought we’d come a long way since 2002 and we no longer allow rubber suits, IV rehydration, but we still have fighters doing what he did.”

According to Mazzulli, he has spoken to Bellator officials who concur with the commission’s decision to punish Piccolotti and his team.

Piccolotti is also being asked to take his next fight at 160 pounds. He will require clearance and a full report from a nephrologist (kidney specialist) as well as an EKG and he will have to undergo a new physical before he is permitted to fight again.

Mazzulli explained that he is particularly frustrated that a veteran like Piccolotti (13-4) would proudly share the video without thinking of the example that it sets for other fighters.

“My biggest problem is what is he showing the amateur fighter that looks up to him as an elite fighter,” Mazzulli said. “It’s not OK. It’s no longer OK. It’s unacceptable. And I would never have known it unless he posted it. Which is sad because he fought at Mohegan, it’s my duty to do something.”

“He doesn’t understand the ramification of what could happen in the future. Renal failure, kidney failure... I try to stress to these fighters, take care of what you have.”