UFC Vegas 48 medical suspensions: Jamahal Hill among 10 fighters potentially out for 6 months

It took Jamahal Hill just under three minutes to score his latest win, but it was still a rough outing for him.

Hill picked up an incredible knockout of Johnny Walker in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 48 main event, which gave him his third KO/TKO victory in his past four outings. However, according to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, Hill will require further examination and clearance for his left elbow, right forearm, and left knee before he can compete again. The light heavyweight contender could potentially be out of action until August.

Saturday’s card left multiple fighters the worse for wear, with nine others also facing potential six-month medical suspensions: Nikolas Motta (left knee), Abdul Razak Alhassan (right hand/wrist, left ribs, left foot, right hip), Gabriel Benitez (left knee), Jessica-Rose Clark (right elbow), Chas Skelly (left hand), Mark Striegl (right knee), Diana Belbita (right eye), Christian Rodriguez (right hand), and Mario Bautista (left elbow/forearm).

Walker, the other half of the UFC Vegas 48 main event, is suspended from competition until April 21.

UFC Vegas 48 was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below:

Jamahal Hill: Must have X-rays on left elbow and right forearm and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until March 13, no contact until March 6

Johnny Walker: Suspended until April 21, no contact until April 6

Parker Porter: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Alan Baudot: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Jim Miller: Suspended until March 13, no contact until March 6

Nikolas Motta: Must have X-ray and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 6, no contact until March 22

Joaquin Buckley: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Abdul Razak Alhassan: Must have X-rays on right hand/wrist, left rib series, and left foot, and X-ray or MRI on right hip. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 21, no contact until April 6

Gabriel Benitez: Must have MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 21, no contact until April 6

David Onama: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Jessica-Rose Clark: Must have MRI on right elbow. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19

Chas Skelly: Must have X-ray on left hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until March 13, no contact until March 6

Mark Striegl: Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 6, no contact until March 22

Gloria de Paula: Suspended until March 13, no contact until March 6

Diana Belbita: Must receive clearance from ophthalmologist for right eye or no contest until Aug. 19

Jesse Strader: Suspended until April 6, no contact until March 22 — right cheek laceration

Christian Rodriguez: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19

Mario Bautista: Must have X-ray on left elbow/forearm. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19

Jay Perrin: Suspended until March 23, no contact until March 13 — lacerations