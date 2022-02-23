RIZIN Trigger 2 results, videos: Kleber Koike survives early scare, taps Ulka Sasaki in main event

Kleber Koike envisioned himself submitting Ulka Sasaki in the main event of RIZIN Trigger 2 on Wednesday, and he eventually did it, but it was no easy task.
The former KSW featherweight champion improved to 4-0 under the RIZIN banner with his fourth submission finish, tapping Sasaki with a rear-naked choke in the second stanza after surviving a knockdown in the opening round.
Unbeaten since signing with the promotion, Koike is now hoping to earn a crack at the 145-pound gold against Juntaro Ushiku and join teammate Roberto Satoshi as RIZIN champions.
@Ulka_Sasaki ROCKS @KoikeKleber early with a right hand

THEY ALL WILL TAP @KoikeKleber submits @Ulka_Sasaki in round 2️⃣ of the Main Event!

In the co-main event, one-time Shooto title contender Kazuma Kuramoto scored a violent knockout over Kenji Kato, stopping with knees to the face on the ground late in round one.
VICIOUS KNEES by @kazuma_kuramoto

The fastest finish of the night came in a featherweight showdown between Sora Yamamoto and Suguru Nii, with Yamamoto stopping his opponent in less than 40 seconds. Yamamoto dropped Nii with a right hand while waking backwards and followed it up with punches and knees until the referee called it.
THIRTY. FOUR. SECONDS.
Sora Yamamoto wastes no time ⌚

Check the complete RIZIN Trigger 2 results below.
Kleber Koike def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:22
Kazuma Kuramoto def. Kenji Nato via TKO - Round 1, 4:16
Akira Okada def. Takumi Suzuki via unanimous decision
Sora Yamamoto def. Suguru Nii via TKO - Round 1, 0:35
Kohei Tokeshi def. Harry Stallone via KO - Round 2, 3:31
Hikaru Yoshino def. Daisuke Endo via unanimous decision
Kouki Nakagawa def. Katsushi Kojima via unanimous decision
Takuma Uchiyama def. Kotetsu Hara via split decision
