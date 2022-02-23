 clock menu more-arrow no yes

RIZIN Trigger 2 results, videos: Kleber Koike survives early scare, taps Ulka Sasaki in main event

By Guilherme Cruz
Brazilian featherweight Kleber Koike remains unbeaten since joining RIZIN
Photo via RIZIN

Kleber Koike envisioned himself submitting Ulka Sasaki in the main event of RIZIN Trigger 2 on Wednesday, and he eventually did it, but it was no easy task.

The former KSW featherweight champion improved to 4-0 under the RIZIN banner with his fourth submission finish, tapping Sasaki with a rear-naked choke in the second stanza after surviving a knockdown in the opening round.

Unbeaten since signing with the promotion, Koike is now hoping to earn a crack at the 145-pound gold against Juntaro Ushiku and join teammate Roberto Satoshi as RIZIN champions.

In the co-main event, one-time Shooto title contender Kazuma Kuramoto scored a violent knockout over Kenji Kato, stopping with knees to the face on the ground late in round one.

The fastest finish of the night came in a featherweight showdown between Sora Yamamoto and Suguru Nii, with Yamamoto stopping his opponent in less than 40 seconds. Yamamoto dropped Nii with a right hand while waking backwards and followed it up with punches and knees until the referee called it.

Check the complete RIZIN Trigger 2 results below.

Kleber Koike def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:22
Kazuma Kuramoto def. Kenji Nato via TKO - Round 1, 4:16
Akira Okada def. Takumi Suzuki via unanimous decision
Sora Yamamoto def. Suguru Nii via TKO - Round 1, 0:35
Kohei Tokeshi def. Harry Stallone via KO - Round 2, 3:31
Hikaru Yoshino def. Daisuke Endo via unanimous decision
Kouki Nakagawa def. Katsushi Kojima via unanimous decision
Takuma Uchiyama def. Kotetsu Hara via split decision

