The MMA Hour with Gegard Mousasi, Chad Mendes, Commander Dale Brown, Austin Vanderford, and David Feldman

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Bellator middleweight Austin Vanderford talks about his upcoming title shot against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275.

1:30 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi discusses Friday’s title defense.

2 p.m.: Chad Mendes reflects on his bare-knuckle debut this past Saturday at Knucklemania 2 and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Commander Dale Brown makes his MMA Hour debut to talk about cornering Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 48.

3 p.m.: BKFC President David Feldman talks Knucklemania 2 and the promotion’s plans for 2022.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani break down best bets for UFC Vegas 49.

4 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

