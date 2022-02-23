 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Gegard Mousasi, Chad Mendes, Commander Dale Brown, Austin Vanderford, and David Feldman

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Bellator middleweight Austin Vanderford talks about his upcoming title shot against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275.

1:30 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi discusses Friday’s title defense.

2 p.m.: Chad Mendes reflects on his bare-knuckle debut this past Saturday at Knucklemania 2 and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Commander Dale Brown makes his MMA Hour debut to talk about cornering Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 48.

3 p.m.: BKFC President David Feldman talks Knucklemania 2 and the promotion’s plans for 2022.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani break down best bets for UFC Vegas 49.

4 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

