Michael Bisping: Darren Till is telling me ‘truly terrifying’ things about training with Khamzat Chimaev

The legend of Khamzat Chimaev just keeps growing.

Earlier this month, Chimaev’s training partner, Alexander Gustafsson, was glowing in his assessment of Chimaev’s work ethic, saying that though Chimaev is a welterweight, “Borz” regularly gives him a run for his money. And now, even more endorsements are making their way through MMA circles.

UFC welterweight contender Darren Till is currently in Sweden training at the Allstar Training Center and getting in work with Chimaev, and according to Michael Bisping, Till says that Gustafsson wasn’t just blowing smoke about his teammate.

“I am hearing things about Khamzat that are truly terrifying,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “As I said Darren Till is out there, I’ve got a bunch of friends out there in Sweden, they’re filming.... and they are calling me up and saying ‘holy f****** s***, Khamzat is the real deal’. He works his ass off, trains like a motherf*****, lifting weights, pushing everyone in the room, great stand-up, great wrestling.”

Chimaev is one of the most hyped prospects to enter the UFC in many years. Since joining the UFC in 2020, MMA Fighting’s 2020 Breakout Fighter of the Year has quickly amassed four stoppage victories, allowing just one significant strike to be landed on him.

Undefeated at 10-0 and winning all of his fights by stoppage, Chimaev is currently ranked No. 10 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. He is currently linked to a fight against one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns for later this year, though nothing has been made official at this time.