Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal ponders rematch with ‘f*cking broomstick’ Nate Diaz: ‘I almost damn near killed him’

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are two of the biggest personalities in the game. That, accompanied by their exciting fighting styles, made their 2019 “BMF” title clash a spectacle that fans just had to see.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even received an entrance that night so you just know it was a big deal.

In the minds of many, the fight was stopped prematurely after two nasty cuts opened around Diaz’s eye. This led to the doctor stopping the action at the end of round three proving once more that the MMA gods work in truly devious ways. Up until that point, the fight was undeniably all “Gamebred,” and because of that, along with Diaz’s lone performance since then vs. Leon Edwards, Masvidal doesn’t see a rematch down the line as something that should be made.

“That motherf*cker doesn’t want it, man,” Masvidal said during a live Q&A on his Rumble. “I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his f*cking skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon. I was like, man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again, you know? He’s not trying to fight.”

Edwards earned a unanimous decision win over Diaz at UFC 263 in June 2021. However, it was Stockton, Calif.’s finest who in a way got the last laugh by nearly finishing Edwards with strikes in the final minute. “Rocky” managed to survive and now finds himself seemingly poised for a title shot rematch with Kamaru Usman as Diaz jockeys for a Dustin Poirier showdown.

Diaz is never shy to speak his mind about any fighter though, and that’s something that hasn’t sat well with Masvidal since they last met in the Octagon.

“That little f*cking broomstick keeps talking,” Masvidal said. “You’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby [Covington]’s ass out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this ass whooping, bro... Let’s f*cking go, man, I’m gonna break your f*cking face, bro.

“It’s not a call out. After handling business, I’m going for the title, and if I don’t have time to go for the title, I’m gonna break your f*cking face for all the sh*t talking you’ve done.”

Masvidal’s win over Diaz happens to be his last and only the second time Diaz has lost by TKO in his 33-fight career. Two consecutive defeats to the aforementioned current undisputed champion in Usman have since followed for Masvidal — the most recent coming at UFC 261 in April 2021.

Now, Masvidal is set to put to rest one of the most heated rivalries in the sport today. From old friends and teammates to bitter enemies, the 50-fight veteran locks horns with former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

It's a no for Khabib.





Khabib's about a possible grappling bout against GSP



Vídeo: Igor Lazonin pic.twitter.com/PMiSR7g9Us — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) February 21, 2022

Jessy Jess speaks.

RIZIN Landmark 2 poster.

Neiman has had enough!

when my fights go to the ground

mofos complain that is boring

when I do a 5 round striking war

mofos complain that was no grappling.

please leave me alone

one thing you can’t say is that any of my fights are boring

I always make y’all moneys worth it — Neiman Gracie (@NeimanGracie) February 21, 2022

Street Diaz.

If it was real real it wouldn’t take place in the cage quit playin — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 21, 2022

Blonde Brunson is no more.

NEXT STAGE LOADING … Blonde Brunson 2019 - 2022 ‍♂️ . 3 main event wins , 4 hype trains stopped . 5 win 1 unlucky . Time to level up pic.twitter.com/obiuyefrgw — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 21, 2022

Belbita disagrees.

The only way I lost this fight was in the judges’ eyes.

I won the fight in everybody else’s opinion, and most importantly: I won people's hearts❤

I'm not fighting for judges, I'm fighting for people. #ThePeoplesWinner #PeoplesChamp



Thank you all! Love you❤#UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/dzbDxl1vG1 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 21, 2022

