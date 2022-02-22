Fighter vs. Writer: Joanna Jedrzejczyk addresses her fighting future and current relationship with the UFC

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzecjzyk joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to discuss the latest with her career including a potential rematch against Zhang Weili after putting on the Fight of the Year in 2020.

Jedrzecjzyk will explain the delays in booking her return to action after being out for nearly two years and the current status of her contract situation with the UFC.

She will also give her thoughts on the upcoming fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes leaving American Top Team and her pick for Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher