Jamahal Hill responds to Volkan Oezdemir: He ‘must have ran out of melatonin or something’

Volkan Oezdemir has Jamahal Hill’s attention, and the recently victorious Hill is down to book a fight.

Hill on Monday fired back at Oezdemir’s dismissive review in the wake of his first-round knockout win at UFC Vegas 48, telling Ariel Helwani the one-time title challenger “must have ran out of melatonin or something.”

“Must not be sleeping too well that night – he might need some help,” Hill added on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

Oezdemir, ranked No. 8 in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings and No. 14 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, wrote “I’m still doubting” in response to Hill’s post-win speech after knocking out Johnny Walker.

Hill quickly responded to Oezdemir.

“I mean that [sic] understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut),” he wrote. “My hands will change your life think it’s a game and fuck around and find out!!!”

I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! https://t.co/XgoWIkdIFj — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

Asked about Oezdemir on Monday, Hill said he is ready to take the matchup as soon as he is medically cleared to fight.

“It’s about imposing my dominance and inciting fear,” he said. “If somebody speaks out like that, I can’t have that sh*t.”

Once a fast-rising contender at 205 pounds, Oezdemir has struggled since an ill-fated shot at the title. A second round TKO loss at UFC 220 to then-champ Daniel Cormier started a slide that’s resulted in a 2-4 record since Oezdemir’s shot at gold. The Swiss native has dropped his past two fights in meetings with Jiri Prochazka and, most recently, Magomed Ankalaev.

Hill, who currently sits at No. 12 in the UFC rankings, stands to benefit from taking on the higher-ranked fighter. After an elbow-popping submission loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263, he has won his past two fights by knockout, picking up $50,000 performance bonuses in the process.

Asked when he expected to be champion, Hill predicted he would hold the belt in the next year.