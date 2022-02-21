Sam Hughes, Istela Nunes agree to meet at April 16 UFC Fight Night event

Sam Hughes and Istela Nunes will collide at UFC’s April 16 Fight Night card, both athletes confirmed on social media following a report from Dama de Ferro.

A former LFA strawweight title contender, Hughes (5-4) is 0-3 under the UFC banner with defeats against Tecia Torres, Loma Lookboonmee and Luana Pinheiro. “Sampage” scored finishes in four of her five MMA wins, including a trio of first-round submissions.

Nunes (6-2, 1 no-contest), who once competed for the ONE strawweight gold, was stopped by Ariane Carnelossi in her UFC debut this past October after serving a two-year USADA suspension. Nunes defeated Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi prior to joining the UFC.

The Fight Night card is headlined by a rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad in a yet-to-be-announced location. The lineup also a features a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and rising jiu-jitsu specialist Andre Muniz.