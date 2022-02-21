Nick Maximov faces Andre Petroski at May 14 UFC event

Undefeated prospect Nick Maximov has his next assignment booked as he faces The Ultimate Fighter veteran Andre Petroski at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on May 14.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Monday. Petroski’s management team at Iridium Sports Agency initially posted the news.

At 8-0, Maximov has been a welcome addition to the middleweight division and has picked up back-to-back wins in the UFC. Most recently the Nick Diaz Academy fighter defeated Punahele Soriano via split decision in early February.

Now, Maximov will face off with another up-and-coming fighter in the division, with Petroski looking to build on his own 2-0 record inside the octagon.

The former reality show competitor has looked impressive in his UFC career thus far with finishes over both Yaozong Hu and Michael Gillmore since joining the roster. Petroski will get his toughest test to date when he faces Maximov as the middleweights prepare to clash in May.

While a main event for the card on May 14 hasn’t been announced yet, a pair of high-profile flyweight bouts have been confirmed for that date; former bantamweight champ Miesha Tate takes on Lauren Murphy in her 125-pound debut, while Viviane Araujo takes on Andrea Lee.