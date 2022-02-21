 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Korean Zombie, Mike Perry, Joaquin Buckley, Jamahal Hill, Bobby Green, and Bryce Mitchell

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 - I recap all the weekend action from UFC Vegas 48, Bellator 274 and BKFC.

1:15 - Joaquin Buckley opens the show to talk about his win at UFC Vegas 48 and his special cornerman for the event.

1:35 - Jamahal Hill reflects on his quick win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48.

2 - Bobby Green joins the show to talk about his impressive win over Nasrat Haqparest at UFC 271 and his short-notice headliner against Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49.

2:30 - Bryce Mitchell talks about his long-awaited return to the octagon against Edson Barboza at UFC 272.

3 - Chan Sung Jung previews his UFC 273 title shot against champ Alexander Volkanovski.

3:30 - Mike Perry returns to the show to talk about his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC Knucklemania 2.

4 - It’s GC time as we break down all the best bets for UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday.

4:30 - New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

