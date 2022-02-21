The MMA Hour with Korean Zombie, Mike Perry, Joaquin Buckley, Jamahal Hill, Bobby Green, and Bryce Mitchell

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 - I recap all the weekend action from UFC Vegas 48, Bellator 274 and BKFC.

1:15 - Joaquin Buckley opens the show to talk about his win at UFC Vegas 48 and his special cornerman for the event.

1:35 - Jamahal Hill reflects on his quick win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48.

2 - Bobby Green joins the show to talk about his impressive win over Nasrat Haqparest at UFC 271 and his short-notice headliner against Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49.

2:30 - Bryce Mitchell talks about his long-awaited return to the octagon against Edson Barboza at UFC 272.

3 - Chan Sung Jung previews his UFC 273 title shot against champ Alexander Volkanovski.

3:30 - Mike Perry returns to the show to talk about his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC Knucklemania 2.

4 - It’s GC time as we break down all the best bets for UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday.

4:30 - New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

