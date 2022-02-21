Morning Report: Jim Miller interested in facing Donald Cerrone or Joe Lauzon for his 40th UFC fight

This past weekend, Jim Miller stamped his name on another UFC record when he knocked out Nikolas Motta on the main card of UFC Vegas 48. The win for Miller, who already owns the UFC records for most fights all-time (39) and most submission attempts all-time (45), tied Donald Cerrone for most wins all-time at 23, and the New Jersey native could not be more humbled by the moment.

“The record feels sweet and the win feels sweet,” Miller said at his post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “It’s hard to say if it would feel any worse, because it feels good. It’s always good to get a win. I like having good fights, and I like showing off my skills. So any time I can do that, I enjoy it.

“… I look at the fighters that have come and [gone] in the UFC and in the sport of MMA, and I’m leaving my mark, and that’s cool. It’s cool to have an effect on the sport. It’s cool to get the appreciation of my peers. That’s awesome. Having 20-plus wins [in the UFC], having over 20 fights in the UFC – there aren’t many people [who have done that]. I’d like to know the average career in the UFC. I’d assume it can’t be over five [fights]. The attrition rate is very high... So to be associated with the likes of the legends of the sport, it’s awesome.”

It’s not just being associated with the legends of the sport though, it’s being praised by them as well. Miller is a beloved figure in the sport and received high praise from his peers after the sensational knockout, as well he should have. Miller made his UFC debut back in 2008 and at 38 years old, “A-10” remains relevant in the lightweight division. For his last two bouts, Miller has been matched up against young prospects in the division and in both instances Miller scores impressive knockout victories. Now though, riding his two-fight winning streak, Miller is hoping he can get another beloved veteran for his next scrap: potentially even the man he shares the UFC wins record with.

“You’ve got [Joe] Lauzon and [Donald] Cerrone fighting and I don’t know what their plans are after that.” Miller said. “They’re both guys I’ve shared time in the octagon with. It’s like, I’ve got two [wins] against Joe – do you go and do it again? F*** yeah, we do it again. I love that guy. If we could sell it and main event a small card because we’re two old guys that have been around for a while, then let’s do it and let’s get the main event bonus. And a guy like Cerrone, another one – I’ve got a ton of respect for him, and if he wants to do it, let’s do it.”

Cerrone and Lauzon are set to face each other in a lightweight bout at UFC 274 in May, and as Miller pointed out, he has experience with both men. Miller faced Cerrone in the main event of a Fight Night card back in 2014, losing by head kick KO. Meanwhile, he has even more experience with Lauzon who he won decisions over in both 2012 and 2016, with both scraps taking home Fight of the Night honors. A rematch with either man would make a lot of sense for Miller’s 40th fight in the UFC. And at the rate he’s going, Miller’s plan of making it to UFC 300 is looking ever more possible by the fight.

Results. Jamahal Hill brutally knocked out Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48.

Results. Logan Storley outstruck Neiman Gracie for a unanimous decision win at Bellator 274.

Results. Mike Perry outlasts Julian Lane in bloody war at BKFC Knucklemania 2.

Goals. Jamahal Hill still dreams of Jiri Prochazka fight, vows to hand out ‘naps’ to a ‘tired’ division.

Ouch. Jamie Pickett reveals he tapped out to D’arce choke at UFC Vegas 48 after nearly biting off his own tongue.

Negotiations. Francis Ngannou fed up with ‘machete’ on fighters’ throats, ‘100 percent’ with Jake Paul’s demands.

Disgust. Israel Adesanya says it was ‘disgusting’ for Kamaru Usman’s ‘peanut head’ manager to push for fight: ‘This is bigger than us’.

Johnny Walker’s post-fight statement.

Mike Perry statement.

Thank you everybody who came out to @bareknucklefc , thank you to all the fighters I met this week. I got my feet wet. Y’all are soldiers. Let’s enjoy this time off with our families and get back to training. What we do in life echoes in eternity. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 20, 2022

Damn, Chance Rencountre feeling it today.

A lot of injuries this weekend.

Call out.

Derek Brunson just needs a little DUST in his life.

Time to go streaking again. Corner set pic.twitter.com/vmD7uMbRky — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 20, 2022

Face/Off.

Planning ahead.

Haven’t even called anyone out that’s the funniest thing about it I fight who’s name gets sent to me on the contact that simple — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) February 19, 2022

Na paddy never called me out, we’ve talked some shit back and forth but we ain’t tried to set anything up. I don’t think I’ve heard him call anyone out. We’ll def meet in the future but that’s a fight night headline or Ppv card https://t.co/9FDBjpz1hH — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 19, 2022

Facts big man me and u can sell a ppv main eventing in a couple of years we will earn that real cash money https://t.co/KE9AwweuQ4 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) February 19, 2022

Charles Oliveira may not make it to his title defense against Justin Gaethje if he keeps this up.

Josiane Nunes (8-1) vs. Ramona Pascual (6-2); UFC Vegas 49, Feb. 26.

Aaron Pico (9-3) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3); Bellator 277, April 15.

Edwin De Los Santos (1-0) vs. Alberto Mendez (0-0); Bellator 277, April 15.

Theo Haig (0-0) vs. Alan Benson (1-2); Bellator 277, April 15.

Bobby Seronio III (1-0) vs. Calob Ramirez (1-1); Bellator 277, April 15.

It was a busy weekend this past weekend but frankly, it was a pretty good one. Though the three events that took place were a little short on name value, they all delivered, certainly beyond expectations. Here’s to hoping this weekend does the same.

Thanks for reading!

