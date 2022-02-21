On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 48

After picking up the biggest win of his career in devastating fashion in his first UFC main event on Saturday, how big of a step up should Jamahal Hill get in the light heavyweight division?

This week on On To the Next One, that question is answered from a matchmaking perspective following Hill’s terrifying first-round KO over Johnny Walker in the the headliner of UFC Vegas 48.

In addition, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss future matchups for Kyle Daukaus following his buzzer-beater submission win over Jamie Pickett, Parker Porter, Joaquin Buckley, and Jim Miller, who picked up a stunning second-round TKO win over Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Nikolas Motta in their lightweight matchup at the APEX.

An audio-only version of the show, along with past episodes of On To the Next One, can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.