Jamie Pickett reveals he tapped out to D’arce choke at UFC Vegas 48 after nearly biting off his own tongue

With just one second remaining in the opening round, Jamie Pickett tapped out to a D’arce choke applied by Kyle Daukaus and it appears he had a very good reason to end the fight when he did.

According to Pickett, he nearly bit off his own tongue after getting caught in a weird position from the choke and that’s what led to the submission at UFC Vegas 48 this past Saturday night.

“Hey guys, no excuse from me,” Pickett wrote on his Facebook page. “I did my best for the time I had and didn’t go my way.

“Tongue got caught between my teeth. Felt like I was gonna cut it off so I tapped. I’ll be back but this time with a full training camp.”

The submission came after Daukaus had largely dominated the first round in their 195-pound catchweight fight, which Pickett took on just a week’s notice.

Daukaus had been looking for takedowns since the start of the fight and that led to the late scramble that allowed him to latch onto the D’arce choke as he sought to finish Pickett before the horn sounded.

Just when it looked like Pickett would make it to the second round, he tapped Daukaus’ leg with the referee stopping the fight as the horn echoed throughout the UFC APEX.

Replays then showed that Pickett’s tap came just before the end of the round with Daukaus being declared the winner with the stoppage coming at 4:59 in the first round.

Afterwards, Daukaus said he was anointing himself with a new nickname as “The D’arce Knight” after pulling off his favorite submission.

As for Pickett, it appears that he took no serious damage from the submission even though he was nearly biting off his own tongue at the time. The loss stopped Pickett’s two-fight win streak, which moves his overall record to 2-3 in the UFC.