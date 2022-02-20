Scott Coker: Cat Zingano’s manager asked for one more fight before she would face Cris Cyborg

Cat Zingano and her manager made the choice to face Pam Sorenson next rather than clash with Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

That’s according to Bellator president Scott Coker, who put to rest the back-and-forth war of words between his fighters after Cyborg claimed Zingano turned down a fight against her while Zingano fired back by alleging that Cyborg refused to undergo drug testing for their proposed matchup.

“So basically Cat wanted to have one more fight before she fought Cris,” Coker revealed after Bellator 274. “I don’t even think she was the one that really made that call, it was her manager.

“So the manager said ‘we want one more fight.’ So we said ‘OK’ and we put together the fight for her. From there if she wins, she can fight Cris.”

The nasty exchanges between Cyborg and Zingano have ratcheted up in recent weeks, especially after the fight with Sorensen was announced for Bellator 276 on March 12.

Zingano, who is currently 2-0 in Bellator, took to Twitter where she floated the rumor about Cyborg and then added that her next fight would be a No. 1 contender’s bout in the division.

“Hearing Cris Cyborg is refusing to drug test,” Zingano wrote. “I have been told my opponent and that it’s a No. 1 contender match set for [March 12]. That’ll give someone plenty of time to get their sh*t together enough to fight me by summer.”

It didn’t take long for Cyborg to blast Zingano for the allegation regarding potential drug testing for a fight between them.

“Cat Zingano, why are you lying?” Cyborg said. “I haven’t refused any drug tests. I’m ready whenever you are.

“Behind the scenes you keep saying to Bellator you need more time to prepare for me, you need a different opponent first, now you go on social media with lies and smear campaigns and excuses? Sad.”

It appears Cyborg wins that round with Coker backing up her statement that Zingano’s manager opted to take the Sorenson fight over a title shot.

Regardless, Coker confirmed that Zingano’s upcoming fight would serve as a No. 1 contender’s bout with the same opportunity being afforded to Sorenson if she’s victorious.

“Listen, if she beats Cat, why not?” Coker said about Sorenson. “Because she deserves a shot at that point.”