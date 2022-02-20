Johnny Walker releases statement after UFC Vegas 48 knockout loss: ‘I never give up’

Johnny Walker always has a smile on his face during fight week and that was no different after his latest loss.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 48 on Saturday, Walker was dispatched in quick fashion by Jamahal Hill after Hill landed a heavy right hand that sent Walker awkwardly crashing to the mat. One follow-up punch later and Walker was out cold a little under three minutes into the fight.

Walker was not available to speak to the media afterwards, but on Sunday he shared a video on Instagram with comments and a caption updating his status.

“I’m fine, on to the next one,” Walker wrote in Portuguese. “Thank you all for the support. Love you. This is the sport, one wins and the other one loses, but I never give up.”

In the video, Walker is seen recovering in his hotel room with his team, including SBG Ireland coach John Kavanagh. A cut is visible on the left side of his face, but otherwise Walker didn’t sound like he was overly discouraged by the outcome.

“What’s up, guys? I’m okay,” Walker said. “Just a little cut here. I sleep in the fight so something happened wrong.”

Walker (18-7) has now lost two straight fights and four of his past five. He began his UFC career with three straight first-round knockouts before hitting his current slump.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.