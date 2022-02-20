The UFC, Bellator, and BKFC all featured big events on Saturday, but which card stood out most?

Following Jamahal Hill’s incredibly violent knockout in the main event of UFC Vegas 48, Mike Perry and Chad Mendes’ successful bare-knuckle debuts at Knucklemania 2, and Logan Storley’s biggest career win to cap off Bellator 274, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, and Jed Meshew discuss the fallout from those performances, Jim Miller not getting a bonus for his TKO win over Nikolas Motta, Brennan Ward’s memorable return to action, Christine Ferea capturing the inaugural BKFC women’s flyweight title over Britain Hart-Beltran, and much more.

