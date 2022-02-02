Jake Paul targets Canelo Alvarez: ‘There’s no excuse’ not to fight at cruiserweight

Jake Paul continues to use his platform to target a showdown with boxing champ Canelo Alvarez.

On Wednesday, the YouTuber turned boxing star gave himself three years to be ready for a fight with the super middleweight champ, who this past fall was approved to pursue a fifth boxing title in the cruiserweight division (175 to 200 pounds).

“Maybe not right now, but in three years, it could happen for sure,” Paul told FightHype.com. “It’s the top two names out of five that are going to go head-to-head. Why not make that happen? Massive pay-per-view, and I’m bigger than any of his opponents that he’s had.

“He’s already talked about moving to cruiserweight, so there’s really no excuse.”

Paul, who’s boxed professionally around the 190-pound mark, is two months removed from a knockout win over ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley in a rematch. The social influencer was in New York Wednesday to promote a women’s boxing title unifier between Amanda Serrano, whom he promotes, and Katie Taylor, promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Canelo joined forces with Matchroom after a contentious exit with longtime promoter Golden Boy Promotions, headed by ex-champ Oscar De La Hoya. Paul and his manager Nakisa Bidarian, a former UFC executive, head Most Valuable Promotions.

At 5-0, Paul would be a massive underdog against Alvarez, who’s widely considered one of the best boxers in the sport. But the former Disney actor would deliver on a promise to bring attention that would translate to dollars at the box office. Such appeal has driven scores of boxers and MMA fighters to call out Paul.

Paul has his eyes set on one of boxing’s biggest stars.

“Three years from now, I think I can get the job done,” he said.

Check out the full interview above.