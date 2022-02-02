PFL announces women’s lightweight, featherweight matchups for March Challenger Series events

The Professional Fighters League has announced 16 more fighters will have the chance to earn a roster spot for the upcoming season along with a coveted $1 million prize.

On Wednesday, the promotion announced the four women’s lightweight matchups that will take place March 4 at its Challenger Series event at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Here is the current lineup:

Martina Jindrova (3-2) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (2-0)

Jackie Cataline (pro debut) vs. Evelyn Martins (pro debut)

Julia Dorny (2-0) vs. Jeslen Mishelle (pro debut)

Michelle Montague (pro debut) vs. Olivia Parker (4-2)

Additionally, the promotion also revealed the lineup for its March 11 event, which will include four featherweight matchups.

Here is the current lineup:

Mike Barnett (11-3) vs. Aaron Blackie (8-3)

Josh Blyden (9-2) vs. Edwin Cooper Jr. (5-1)

Reinaldo Ekson (17-5) vs. Do Gyeom Lee (8-4)

Scottie Stockman (3-1) vs. Brahyan Zurcher (2-0)

Fighters in the Challenger Series compete for one of two types of PFL contracts: a spot in the 2022 season with a $1 million prize on the line, or a developmental deal that could lead to inclusion in a future season. Eight contracts will be given out over the course of the eight-event series, or one per show.

PFL Challenger Series events will air live on Fubo Sports Network. The series premieres on Feb. 18. with a card featuring light heavyweights.