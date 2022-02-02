Morning Report: Calvin Kattar ready to be backup for Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Calvin Kattar emphatically launched himself back into title contention with his recent win over Giga Chikadze.

In the case of an emergency for UFC 273 on April 9, Kattar wants to get the call as the backup fighter for Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, otherwise known as Chan Sung Jung.

“In my head, I’m planning on [being] the replacement,” Kattar said on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping. “It’s not happening yet, but they said they’re gonna let me know as a replacement for Volkanovski and ‘Zombie,’ so [I’m] staying ready for that.”

Despite a solid showing against Dan Ige in June 2021, Jung wasn’t supposed to be the next challenger to Volkanovski. Former champion Holloway earned another shot by putting together two wins over the likes of Kattar and Yair Rodriguez in November. The trilogy will have to wait, however, as “Blessed” was forced out with an injury.

In a way, the rule book has been thrown out the window in the 145-pound featherweight division since Australia’s Volkanovski took the throne. Defeating Holloway in back-to-back bouts surely shouldn’t lead to any thought of a third encounter after only two wins for the former champion. But Holloway’s stellar performances, along with the closely contested Volkanovski rematch, has many clamoring to see round 11.

Unfortunately for Hawaii’s finest, the injury bug paid him a visit, therefore opening opportunities for the likes of Jung and Kattar, who both are 1-1 in their most recent two outings.

“It’s not the fight that we asked for or wanted, but it’s the one we’re gonna get,” Kattar said of Volkanovski vs. Jung. “Hopefully, it pans out. I think it’ll make for an exciting matchup for sure. I don’t think those two guys could be in a fight without being exciting. You would think the champ, right? We’ll see what ‘Zombie’ does.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Holly Holm (14-5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (12-2); UFC Fight Night, May 21

Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) vs. Ben Rothwell (39-14); UFC Fight Night, May 21

Sam Alvey (33-16-1, 1 NC) vs. Brendan Allen (17-5); UFC Vegas 47, Feb. 5

Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1) vs. CJ Vergara (9-3-1); UFC 274, May 7

Anthony Hernandez (8-2, 1 NC) vs. Albert Duraev (15-3); UFC 273, Apr. 9

Bibert Tumenov (10-2) vs. Diego Brandao (25-19); ACA 136, Feb. 26

Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-7-1); UFC 274, May 7

Frank Camacho (22-9) vs. Manuel Torres (12-2); UFC Fight Night. May 14

