Rankings Show: Listener Q&A, naming the Justin Gaethje All-Stars, Paul Daley stories and more

It’s mailbag season!

After a dead month in the rankings, the MMA Fighting crew break down the doors to February by answering your best listener questions. Who are the Justin Gaethje All-Stars, aka the most exciting fighters alive? Which non-UFC fighter doesn’t get dang enough respect in the rankings? How on earth can we fix Bellator’s heavyweight division??

Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined this month by Damon Martin and Jed Meshew to hit a deluge of topics (and somehow, for at least one of us, tell stories from the road about the soon-to-be-retired Paul Daley asking to use their bathtub).

Catch new episodes of the Rankings Show on the first Wednesday of every month.