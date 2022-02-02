 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Jack Hermansson, Al Iaquinta, Benson Henderson, and Eddie Hearn in studio

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Jack Hermansson discusses his UFC Vegas 47 headliner opposite Sean Strickland.

1:30 p.m.: Veteran UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta returns to the show.

2 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champ and Bellator veteran Benson Henderson reflects on his win at Bellator 273 and what the future holds for him.

2:30 p.m.: GC returns to review his best bets for the combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Matchroom Boxing Managing Director Eddie Hearn visits the MMA Hour in studio to talk about his promotion’s upcoming slate of events.

3:45 p.m.: I take all your questions in the latest episode of On The Nose.

