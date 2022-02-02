The MMA Hour with Jack Hermansson, Al Iaquinta, Benson Henderson, and Eddie Hearn in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Jack Hermansson discusses his UFC Vegas 47 headliner opposite Sean Strickland.

1:30 p.m.: Veteran UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta returns to the show.

2 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champ and Bellator veteran Benson Henderson reflects on his win at Bellator 273 and what the future holds for him.

2:30 p.m.: GC returns to review his best bets for the combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Matchroom Boxing Managing Director Eddie Hearn visits the MMA Hour in studio to talk about his promotion’s upcoming slate of events.

3:45 p.m.: I take all your questions in the latest episode of On The Nose.

