Alexander Gustafsson returns to the heavyweight division, faces Ben Rothwell at May 21 UFC event

It appears that Alexander Gustafsson is not quite done with the heavyweight division.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that the UFC is targeting a bout between Gustafsson and Ben Rothwell for the UFC Fight Night event on May 21. A location for the event has not yet been determined. Frontkick.online was first to report the booking.

Gustafsson was a standout light heavyweight for nearly a decade, challenging for the 205-lb. title on three separate occasions. However, following a brief retirement from the sport in 2019, Gustafsson returned to the UFC in 2020 where he made his heavyweight debut, getting submitted by Fabricio Werdum in the first round at UFC Fight Island 3. Following the loss, Gustafsson prepared to return to 205 and was scheduled to face Pau; Craig last September but was forced from the bout due to injury. He is currently on a three-fight losing skid, and 18-7 overall in his MMA career.

This will be Rothwell’s first appearance since being stopped by Marcos Rogério de Lima last October at UFC at UFC Vegas 42. The former IFL standout signed with the UFC in 2009 where he has amassed a 9-8 record in the promotion. His overall record stands at 39-14.

Damon Martin and Mike Heck contributed to this report