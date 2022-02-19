BKFC Knucklemania 2 video: Chad Mendes demolishes ‘Famez’ with fourth-round KO in bare-knuckle debut

Chad Mendes made a statement in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

The multi-time UFC title challenger took on Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez on the main card of BKFC’s Knucklemania 2 on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Mendes looked at home in his new sport, surprising “Famez” with a big shot early. Mendes was able to avoid any real damage in the first round while landing the more punishing strikes. Mendes continued to swing for the one-punch KO in the second frame, but Alvarez was able to stay upright — that is, until Mendes absolutely flattened him with a big right hand at the end of the round.

Chad Mendes got a knockdown in the second round of his BKFC debut #Knucklemania2



Mendes added a second knockdown to his total, sending Alvarez into the ropes then down to a knee with another vicious right hand with 30 seconds left in the third round.

At the start of the fourth, Mendes dropped Alvarez yet again, but the game fighter was able to beat the count.

Seconds later, his luck finally ran out as Mendes landed another crippling shot to pick up his fourth knockdown of the bout, which led the referee to wave the fight off.

Mendes picks up his first combat sports victory since stopping Myles Jury in the first round at UFC Fight Night 133 nearly four years ago. Alvarez’s bare knuckle record drops to 1-2.