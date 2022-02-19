UFC Vegas 48 bonuses: Jamahal Hill cashes extra $50,000 for spectacular KO of Johnny Walker

Jamahal Hill cashed his second straight UFC bonus with style.

Hill pocketed an extra $50,000 for his spectacular first-round knockout of Johnny Walker on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 48, earning his second consecutive ‘Performance of the Night’ award following his December 2021 knockout of Jimmy Crute.

Hill was one of four bonus winners at UFC Vegas 48, with David Onama, Kyle Daukaus, and Stephanie Egger also nabbing ‘Performance of the Night’ post-fight awards worth $50,000.

Onama scored a blistering comeback over Gabriel Benitez in the featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 48, knocking out Benitez with a wicked punching combination in the opening round.

Daukaus also finished his foe in the first round, submitting Jamie Pickett with a buzzer-beating D’Arce choke mere milliseconds before the horn sounded. Egger, likewise, submitted Jessica-Rose Clark with a slick armbar in the opening round of their bantamweight bout.

UFC Vegas 48 took place February 19 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.