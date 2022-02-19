Watch Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane full fight video highlights from BKFC Knucklemania 2, courtesy of the FITE TV.

BKFC Knucklemania 2 took place Feb. 19 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Mike Perry and Julian Lane faced off in a five-round welterweight main event. The fight aired live on FITE TV. Catch more video highlights below.

Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/QbBIm4vNCg — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022