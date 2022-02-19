 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
Watch Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane full fight video highlights from BKFC Knucklemania 2, courtesy of the FITE TV.

BKFC Knucklemania 2 took place Feb. 19 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Mike Perry and Julian Lane faced off in a five-round welterweight main event. The fight aired live on FITE TV. Catch more video highlights below.

