BKFC Knucklemania 2 results: Mike Perry outlasts Julian Lane in bloody war, Britain Hart outpointed

Mike Perry said he’s “still hungry” after experiencing a five-round battle against his foe Julian Lane.

The former UFC welterweight slugger made his highly anticipated BKFC debut in the co-main event of Saturday’s Knucklemania 2 event, which took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Perry didn’t waste anytime delivering his first BKFC knockdown, stunning the former contestant on The Ultimate Fighter with a big right hand.

The UFC veteran fit right in, but Lane was happy to oblige him. Lane battled back in the second round, landing solid shots of his own to likely take the second. “Platinum” seemed to find some more composure in the third round, picking his shots and using patience. Lane showed to have bare knuckle veteran savvy, though he likely dropped the third.

Lane looked to turn the tide in the final two rounds as both fighters put it on the line despite the toll the bout took on them. After the final bell sounded, it went to the judges’ scorecards, with all three scoring it 48-46 for Perry.

Chad Mendes continuously drops ‘Famez’ before delivering KO in Round 4

Chad Mendes had as a good of a BKFC debut as he could’ve imagined on Saturday when he faced Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez.

The former UFC title challenger looked at home early, surprising “Famez” with a big shot. Mendes was able to avoid any real damage in the first round while landing the more punishing strikes. Mendes continued to swing for the one-punch KO in the second, but Alvarez was able to stay upright – until Mendes absolutely flattened him with a right hand at the end of the second round.

Mendes added a second knockdown to his total, sending Alvarez into the ropes and then down to a knee with another vicious right hand with 30 seconds left in the third round. In the fourth, Mendes dropped Alvarez twice more, and the second one ended the fight.

It was the first fight for “Money” since a loss to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in at UFC 232 in December 2018.

Luis Palomino retains title with dominant decision win

The BKFC lightweight title was on the line in the main event of the evening as WSOF veteran Luis Palomino defended his title against multi-time Bellator veteran Martin Brown. The first round looked like an MMA bout in a lot of ways, with a couple of clinches turning into accidental takedowns by Palomino. “Baboon” did a great job countering in the second before landing a left hand, right uppercut combination at the end of the round.

Palomino continued his aggression, and both fighters started to lose their footing on the canvas. The defending champ landed a big right hand on Brown before the third came to a close. Brown entered the fourth round landing at a 65 percent clip, but the volume was a bit behind Palomino, who continued to land big shots when it counted and using the clinch to slow his opponent down. Brown’s corner trying to fire him up before the fifth since he was likely down on the cards, but Palomino continued to stick and move, then tie up, much to the frustration of the challenger before the final horn sounded.

The judges scored it unanimously for Palomino, who successfully defended his title for the fourth time.

Christine Ferea outworks Britain Hart-Beltran to win inaugural title

The first women’s flyweight champion in BKFC history was crowned after a five-round battle between new champ Christine Ferea and Britain Hart-Beltran.

Ferea and Hart-Beltran looked to each win a round through the first four minutes of action, with the intensity turning up in the second stanza. Hart-Beltran tried to use her quickness and a steady jab in the third round, but Ferea would answer with good counters and power shots — especially to the body.

Both ladies came out swinging in the fourth, cliching up, landing a barrage of shots with Ferea using the clinch to her advantage. Hart-Beltran tried to make things a bit nastier on her end with some power shots in a close round. Hart-Beltran walked through a big Ferea right hand to start the fifth round which bloodied up the right eye of Hart-Beltran. Ferea continued with the onslaught through most of the round. Hart-Beltran showed her grit and heart, but she drops to 0-2 against Ferea, who became the first BKFC women’s flyweight champion via unanimous decision.

Gustavo Trujillo knocks Stephen Townsel out cold in opening round

Gustavo Trujillo still has yet to see a second round in his BKFC career.

Trujillo’s power was on display early with a big knockdown of Stephen Townsel in the first round. The referee allowed Townsel to continue, and he gave everything he had in trying to pressure his opponent. Trujillo landed a big shot that had Townsel badly hurt, continuing to land short right uppercuts. The last punch Trujillo threw knocked Townsel unconscious to call the stop to the bout.

Townsel was down for a few minutes before sitting back up, much to the relief of the crowd. With the victory, Trujillo improved to 4-0 with four first-round finishes in his BKFC career.

Christine Vicens opens up nasty cut on Jade Masson-Wong en route to doctor’s stoppage

Christine Vicens didn’t disappoint in her professional combat sports debut

Vicens took on Jade Masson-Wong in a flyweight matchup, and both fighters came out swinging for the fences early. Vicens surprised her opponent with some big shots early on, but Masson-Wong was more than happy to fire back. After a competitive first round, Vicens landed a big shot that opened up a big cut next to the left eye of Masson-Wong.

The ringside doctor allowed the fight to continue on. Less than a minute into the third round, the referee called for the doctor to look at the cut once again. This time, the fight was stopped, and a bloody Masson-Wong drops her first BKFC bout.

Francesco Ricchi picked up a unanimous decision victory over a game Jake Bostwick in a middleweight bout, while Uly Diaz survived an early knockdown before stopping Sawyer Depee with a second-round knockout in the main card opener.

Get the full Knucklemania 2 results below:

Main Card

Luis Palomino def. Martin Brown via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Mike Perry def. Julian Lane via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Chad Mendes def. Joshuah Alvarez via TKO - Round 4, 1:34

Christine Ferea def. Britain Hart-Beltran via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Gustavo Trujillo def. Stephen Townsel via KO - Round 1, 1:41

Christine Vicens def. Jade Masson-Wong via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) - Round 3, 0:49

Francesco Ricchi def. Jake Bostwick via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44)

Ulysses Diaz def. Sawyer Depee via KO - Round 2, 1:00

Prelims

Edgard Plazaola def. Chevvy Bridges via TKO - Round 3, 1:09

Yosdenis Cedeno def. Mario Vargas via unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)

John Michael Escoboza def. Zion Tomlinson via KO - Round 4, 1:16