UFC Vegas 48 results: Parker Porter uses grappling to ground Alan Baudot and win unanimous decision

Parker Porter turned to his grappling to stifle Alan Baudot over three rounds and win a unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 48.

It was Porter’s ability to muscle Baudot around in the clinch, along with some well timed takedowns, that helped him secure the victory. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in his favor, giving Porter his third straight UFC win after suffering a loss in his octagon debut.

At the start of the fight, the heavyweights came out swinging with knockout power behind every punch thrown. Porter eventually slowed the action by moving into the clinch as Baudot played defense against the cage.

Porter continued to apply pressure when the fighters separated, seeking to close the distance with Baudot and trying to time an uppercut as his opponent stepped toward him.

Porter continued to mix up his attacks and use his punches to set up takedown attempts, while Baudot spent large amounts of time playing defense. When Baudot did get room to throw his strikes, he found a home for long, straight punches, however Porter rarely allowed Baudot that space to work.

Still, Baudot’s strikes began to accumulate and Porter wore the damage on his face with a mashed nose that started leaking blood. As time ticked away in the final round, Baudot showcased his striking game, but Porter refused to go away until he finally secured a takedown with just two minutes remaining.

Porter advanced to the mount in the bout’s final seconds, which allowed him to throw a few punches and leave a lasting impression with the judges.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Porter did enough to get the win, which is all that mattered in the end.