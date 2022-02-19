 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 48 tweets: Khabib Nurmagomedov, other pros react to Jim Miller’s record-tying knockout

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Miller v Motta Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The ageless Jim Miller did it again on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In his record 39th octagon appearance, Miller took on Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Nikolas Motta on the main card of UFC Vegas 48 at the APEX. After a competitive first round, Miller landed a big right hand that dropped his opponent. “A-10” swarmed Motta and finished him with ground-and-pound at 1:58 of the second round.

With the victory, Miller is now tied with Donald Cerrone for the most wins in UFC history with 23, and he did so in memorable fashion. To nobody’s surprise, the pros erupted with praise for the veteran UFC lightweight. Check out how fighters reacted below.

