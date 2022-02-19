UFC Vegas 48 tweets: Khabib Nurmagomedov, other pros react to Jim Miller’s record-tying knockout

The ageless Jim Miller did it again on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In his record 39th octagon appearance, Miller took on Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Nikolas Motta on the main card of UFC Vegas 48 at the APEX. After a competitive first round, Miller landed a big right hand that dropped his opponent. “A-10” swarmed Motta and finished him with ground-and-pound at 1:58 of the second round.

With the victory, Miller is now tied with Donald Cerrone for the most wins in UFC history with 23, and he did so in memorable fashion. To nobody’s surprise, the pros erupted with praise for the veteran UFC lightweight. Check out how fighters reacted below.

Wow! Jim Miller! Turning back the clock on a super tough and young Motta! #UFCVegas48 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 20, 2022

Wow Jim Miller !!! Keep it up man — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 20, 2022

The OG!! Lets go Jim Miller that was impressive #UFCVegas48 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 20, 2022

Jim Miller ain’t an OG. He still a G thang. #ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 20, 2022

As Father Time starts to run his ashy hands across my back, I’m always amazed at the vets who still perform at a high level. Salute to @JimMiller_155 on another great performance. #UFCVegas48 — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) February 20, 2022

Legendary @JimMiller_155 strikes again — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 20, 2022

Heavy finish by Jim miller #UFCVegas48 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) February 20, 2022