Watch Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 48’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC Vegas 48 took place Feb. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Johnny Walker (18-7) and Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) collided in a short-notice main event, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
For more on Walker vs. Hill, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.
Round 1: Here we go, y’all. Main event time. Johnny Walker, as is customary, gives cutman Rob Monroe a little dance on his way to the octagon. Monroe isn’t really sure what to think right now. Jason Herzog is our third man in the cage. The incomparable Joe Martinez rings the fighters in, they touch ‘em up, and we’re off. Walker paws out his jab to measure distance, then fires off a few quick low kicks. Hill answers with one of his own. Walker spins for a backfist but Hill blocks it. Walker charges forward and clinches Hill along the fence. They release to the center, and Walker stays on his back foot as Hill advances. OH MY LORD! Hill straight SLEEPS him with a right hook!!! Hill follows up and it’s over! Walker is out! My goodness. That was brutal. Right hand to the temple was the shot that did it. Yeesh.
UFC Vegas 48 results: Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via KO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 1
