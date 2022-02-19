Watch Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 48’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 48 took place Feb. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Johnny Walker (18-7) and Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) collided in a short-notice main event, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!??



JAMAHAL HILL STUNS JOHNNY WALKER!! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xmusGS7N3f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2022

