UFC Vegas 48 live blog: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

This is the UFC Vegas 48 live blog for Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The 205-pound bout features Walker and Hill, both of whom are unranked at light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. The 29-year-old Walker enters the contest having lost three of his last four fights, including a unanimous decision setback against Thiago Santos in his most recent outing in October. Hill, 30, has won two of his last three bouts, highlighted by a 48-second knockout of Jimmy Crute in December. Walker and Hill stepped into the main event on short notice after the original headliner of Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev was pushed back to UFC 272 as a result of visa issues with Fiziev. The winner of Walker vs. Hill is poised to potentially jump into the top 15 at 205 pounds.

Check out the UFC Vegas 48 live blog below.