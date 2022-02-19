UFC Vegas 48 video: Chas Skelly crushes Mark Striegl with vicious knee KO, leaves door slightly open for MMA return

If Chas Skelly is indeed done with his fighting career, he had a tremendous way of going out.

Skelly took on Mark Striegl in a preliminary featherweight bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 48 event at the APEX. After a first round that featured Skelly jumping ahead with his ground control, the 36-year-old landed a vicious elbow that stunned Striegl. As Skelly went in to inflict more punishment, he landed a brutal knee that dropped his opponent and delivered some ground-and-pound before referee Keith Peterson saw enough.

Watch the video of the finish below:

When the fight was announced, Skelly stated that it was the “plan to make this my last fight.” In his post-fight interview with Paul Felder, “The Scrapper” didn’t officially close the door on his MMA career, but explained how he’s begun a new career in the roofing industry.

“It feels great. This is one of those things, I plan on maybe not fighting anymore after this fight. I want to go out on my own terms. My body’s not holding up the way it used to,” Skelly said.

“I’d like to stay on the roster. If they offer me something super interesting, I would consider it. I want to do some grappling. I want to focus on another career. Start doing something that’s consistent, because my body’s just not holding up.”

Should Skelly enter the octagon again, he will do so with a two-fight win streak under his belt. Striegl, meanwhile, drops to 0-2 to begin his UFC career.