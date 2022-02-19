BKFC Knucklemania 2 live blog: Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

This is the BKFC Knucklemania live blog for Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane, the co-main event of Saturday’s main card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This is a middleweight co-headliner which features the anticipated BKFC debut of Mike Perry, who also makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut following a five-year UFC run that saw him go 7-8 over 15 appearances in the promotion. Perry’s octagon career was highlighted by notable wins over Paul Felder and Jake Ellenberger.

Lane, who is 12-9-1 in MMA and 3-4 in his bare-knuckle boxing career, is perhaps best known for being the “Let me bang, bro” contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 16. He and Perry’s rivalry began with a memorable altercation at BKFC Tampa in December.

The two headliners mixed it up at the pre-fight press conference, with Perry at one point brandishing a bat and both men trading intense verbal barbs.

Check out the Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane live blog below.

Round 1: Lane gets to work with a jab and then follows with a successful overhand. Mike fighting backward on the jab, then catches Lane with a right hook that drops Lane. Lane takes the eight-count and survives. Perry in quickly to finish off the job, and he catches a big jab that opens a cut. Perry locks up Lane in a clinch until the ref separates them. Fighting in close now with Perry working the left uppercut , then the right hand. Lane wraps him up and gets a separation. Lane is cut badly on his face. Lane jabs forward into the clinch, and they jockey for position. Perry looks for uppercuts as he runs out of time.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Perry.

Round 2: Perry moves forward and wings a hook that misses. Lane goes back to his jab, then punches into the clinch. They lock up, tagging each others bodies, and after the break, Lane gets caught with a counter that’s ruled a stumble. Another shot in close, and both land winging rights. Perry looks like the fresher fighter here, but Lane is hanging in close, firing hooks back as Perry looks for the kill shot. Nice combo from Lane as Perry advances. Then, he explodes in and again and gets caught with a right hook counter. Perry again waiting for the counter as Lane explodes in. He connects and searches for the follow-up as time runs out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Lane.

Round 3: Lane back to the jab, and a shot from Perry makes him touch his eye. Pery more aggressive early, putting together combinatinos before he takes a step back to regroup. Left hook from Lane scores, and he explodes in again to the clinch. Perry hits the body, and they work out on their own. Perry’s left hand is bloody, but he punches in the clinch, and Lane fires back with a pair of uppercuts. Lane jabs in, and Perry wings back a few hooks. Lane intercepts him and gets close before resetting. Fight ends on a tenative note as Perry closes in with Lane against the ropes. The pace of the fight is beginning to wear on both fighters, Lane’s experience in the ring is evident, but Perry was a little more accurate this round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Perry.

Round 4: Perry points to the scratch line, and the referee calls a medical timeout. Lane has a bad cut on his forehead. Lane works the jab and Perry charges in, landing a shot that connects but doesn’t produce a knockdown. Both fighters pawing away with leads, looking for openings. Ref warns Perry for open-hand slap. Lane misses on a charge, and redoubles with jabs. Perry corners him and unloads with hooks, but they’re blocked. Lane back in with jabs, and Perry misses on the counter. Big wide hook connects for Perry, and he appears more in control of the round than before, dictating the action. Overhand right from Lane lands big, and a two-punch combo rattles Perry in the final seconds. Round stealer for Lane.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Lane.

Round 5: Last round, and Perry goes back to countering as Lane explodes in, firing the left hook off Lane’s right hand. Lane comes with left hooks, and Perry appears to be wobbled slightly. Perry’s left eye is badly swollen, and a straight right hand lands for Lane. Perry combos in close, but Lane covers up and charges back with left hook. He advances again, and Perry scoots away before any damage can be done. Final stretch, and Lane lands a right hook, brushing his eyes. Another pair of charging shots from Lane in the closing seconds of the fight, and that was enough to clinch it.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Lane.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mike Perry def. Julian Lane via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)