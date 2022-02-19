BKFC Knucklemania 2 Results: Perry vs. Lane

MMA Fighting has BKFC Knucklemania 2 results for the Perry vs. Lane event Saturday night, a live blog of the co-main event, and live BKFC Knucklemania Twitter updates.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran Mike Perry makes his highly anticipated BKFC debut against The Ultimate Fighter alum Julian Lane in a middleweight contest.

Luis Palomino defends his BKFC lightweight title against Martin Brown in the main event, and Britain Hart takes on Christine Ferea for the vacant flyweight title in a championship doubleheader. Former UFC contender Chad Mendes will also make his BKFC debut on the main card.

Check out the BKFC Knucklemania 2 results below.

Main card (FITE TV PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

Chad Mendes vs. Joshuah Alvarez

Britain Hart-Beltran vs. Christine Ferea

Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel

Jade Wong vs. Christine Vicens

Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

Ulysses Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee

Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

Prelims

John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson

Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno